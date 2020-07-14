U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville casts ballot in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Auburn University football coach and current U.S. Senate hopeful Tommy Tuberville has cast his ballot in Alabama’s runoff election.
Alabamians across the state are heading back to the ballot boxes for runoff elections after the March primary. Among those is Tuberville, who News Leader 9 caught up with as he exited his polling place.
Runoffs were initially scheduled for Mar. 31, but the COVID-19 pandemic required Governor Kay Ivey to push the election back to July 14.
Tuberville is running for the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. Senate against former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
In the March primary, neither Tuberville nor Sessions received the fifty percent of the vote required to clench the nomination.
The winner of the primary will face off with incumbent Senator Doug Jones in the November general election.
Polls throughout the state remain open until 7:00 p.m. CDT.
News Leader 9 will bring you all the election results on this and other state and local runoffs tonight after polls close.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.