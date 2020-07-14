Veterans debate location of new VA clinic coming to North Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A hot topic among Columbus City Council Tuesday morning brought together veterans, councilors, engineers and more.
The topic of discussion was the location of the new VA clinic coming to North Columbus.
The all-inclusive clinic has been in the works for years now. But as the start of construction nears, some veterans are not happy with the location of the 70,000 square-foot facility.
“Our veterans, your constituents, deserve better,” Vietnam veteran James Wilkoff said in front of city council Tuesday morning.
Gathered in the Columbus Civic Center, spaced apart from one another, veterans took their turns sharing their opinions on the new clinic.
“Our area veterans need and absolutely deserve a new medical facility, but this site is the wrong location for our veterans, our neighborhoods and for Columbus,” David Johnson said.
The corner of River Road and Mobley Road will be the home to the new state of the art medical facility.
“It is not accessible to the majority of the minority,” Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council representative Brandt Smith said, “or phrased another way the most vulnerable of our veteran population.”
“I am here representing the veteran who does not have transportation to get to River road,” Marvin Broadwater, Sr. said, representing the Veterans of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. “I am appalled that veterans of this community were not given an opportunity to provide input with the current selection site of the new VA clinic.”
Evelyn ‘Mimi’ Woodson commented back saying, “Veterans that live in South Columbus, they still get to Tuskegee. They still get to Montgomery. They still get to Birmingham. They still get to the clinic on 13th Street, so I don’t consider that a big issue.”
“I know Columbus is a veteran-friendly city,” Jerry ‘Pops’ Barnes said. “Just like we tweaked Metra for the health department, we will tweak it for the veterans.”
Woodson and Barnes are both veterans.
Barnes said the clinic will be a “Godsend.”
One thing that’s really important to note is that this project is not a city project, but a federal one. Mayor Skip Henderson said he had no idea about the location until after the contract was signed.
“Again, it’s not where I would have selected if they would have called and asked me,” Henderson said. " But it’s good for the veterans. Ultimately, I think it’s going to provide some amazing services.”
“The VA made a decision. They never consulted the City of Columbus before they made it. They never consulted veterans in the area and they should have. I think that’s where most of the angst really is, with the fact the VA did not talk to us to hear what our concerns were,” Councilor and veteran John House said.
The veterans asked city council to delay the building permits for this project, but city manager Isaiah Hugley said that is not going to happen at this point in time.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.