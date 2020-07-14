Will school districts be able to get the proper cleaning supplies?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts across the metro area are working to get their hands on all the supplies needed to start the new school year.
There’s a priority list for cleaning and sanitization supplies, according to an industry expert, who said the everyday consumer is likely not at the top of it.
Cleaning supplies like disinfectant wipes are trickling back to store shelves. The availability of cleaning supplies has been dismal since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bob Robicheaux, a retired University of Alabama business professor of 42 years and current industry consultant, says manufacturers are ramping up production to meet demand not only for schools but hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and even the single consumer, but the areas of critical need will likely be serviced first, that’s why the average consumer is seeing shortages of products on store shelves.
He says it’s likely as school districts prepare to start the academic year, they’re negotiating with vendors to secure enough disinfectant.
“If a school district wants to open up they’re going to have to have assurances from their suppliers that they will be put in a category of priority. And if supplies fall off, they’ll have to close,” Bob Robicheaux.
The CDC has released recommendations for how schools should go about disinfecting classrooms and the other communal areas.
