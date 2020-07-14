Woman attempts to buy $80K car with false documents, Columbus police investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a case of identity fraud after a woman tried to buy a car using someone else’s information.
Police say a woman used a fake Florida identification card on June 30 in an attempt to buy an $80,000 vehicle from BMW of Columbus.
The woman, seen on her surveillance footage, or her partner filled out a paperwork and an application online using the victim’s information.
Police say the suspect then came into BMW of Columbus with the intention of leaving in that vehicle.
Anyone with information on the true identity of this woman is asked to contact Columbus police’s Financial Crimes Unit at 706-225-4314.
