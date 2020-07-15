Al. Rep Ronald Johnson, longest serving member of the house, dies at age 76

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Rep. Johnson this evening, following his recent cancer diagnosis. Ron and I have served together for many years. He was a real champion for the communities in Talladega, Coosa, and Clay. He was engaged with the needs of his constituents, and never turned them away. He has offered much of his life to serving the people of Alabama, and I know his colleagues in the House, friends in the Senate and I will miss working with him. I pray that his loved ones feel peace knowing he is no longer suffering and is finally at rest.”