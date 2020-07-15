Alabama Gov. Ivey announces statewide mask order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama became the latest in a growing number of states to require the use of facial masks when in public, Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed Wednesday morning.
Nearly half of all states now have some statewide face mask requirement in place, the latest effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under Ivey’s order, citizens must wear a mask in public when interacting within six feet of people from a different household starting at 5 p.m. Thursday. The order stays in effect until at least July 31, the day the governor’s amended Safer At Home order is set to expire.
The governor’s office provided answers to a series of frequently asked questions. Those include:
1. When do I have to wear a mask?
You have to wear a mask when you are in public and in close contact with other people. Specifically, the order says to wear a mask when you are within six feet of a person from another household in any of the following places: (a) an indoor space open to the public; (b) a vehicle operated by a transportation service; and (c) an outdoor public space where ten or more people are gathered.
2. Do young children have to wear a mask? What about people who are exercising? In other words, are there any exceptions to the mask-wearing requirement?
There are five categories of exceptions. The largest category, exceptions for “practical necessity,” covers people or situations where mask use is incompatible with the realities of life—for example, children six or younger, people with certain medical conditions or disabilities, eating and drinking, medical and dental procedures, and so on. There are also categories of exceptions for exercise, for communicating with an audience, and for certain essential job functions. An additional category carves out narrow exceptions for protected activities like voting and religious worship— but even then, wearing a mask is strongly encouraged.
3. What kind of face mask is required?
The requirement allows all kinds of masks to be used—whether store-bought, homemade, or improvised from household items like scarves, bandanas, or t-shirts. The key is for the mask to cover your nostrils and mouth. For instructions on how to make your own mask, see the CDC’s “How to Make Cloth Face Coverings” page.
4. I live in a city or county that already has a local mask order. Am I supposed to follow my local order or this new statewide order?
Follow this new statewide order. While this order is in effect, it will replace all local mask rules to provide a uniform, statewide rule.
5. I am a business owner. What does this order mean for my business?
The order requires businesses to take reasonable steps, where practicable, to encourage mask use by employees and customers. One example of a reasonable step might be to post signs encouraging customers and patrons to wear a mask. Although a business is not required to deny entry to people who are mask-less, they always retain the right to do so—and doing so would certainly be a reasonable step to encourage mask use.
6. How long will the new mask requirement be in effect?
The new mask requirement goes into effect Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. It is currently set to expire on July 31, 2020.
Ivey’s decision comes the day after Alabama hit a grim milestone. Alabama recorded 40 coronavirus deaths, a record for the most in a single day. Tuesday was also the ninth straight day in which more than 1,000 people were hospitalized.
Ivey had long resisted calls for such an order saying there was no way to enforce it. Instead, she publicly called for people to voluntarily wear the masks and left it up to local governments to issue such orders.
Some municipalities have since adopted the requirement including Montgomery, Birmingham, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Selma and others.
“Each area is unique and is working with their own set of data specific to their town or city, which is why the governor supports the decisions of local governments or businesses to require masks to be worn,” the governor’s office said in an email a week ago.
But there have been calls for a statewide mask order, including from the Alabama Hospital Association.
The association’s executive director, Dr. Don Williamson said during an interview Tuesday morning that hospitals continue to be stressed. He has warned the healthcare system cannot support the sustained increase of COVID-19 patients for long.
Williamson added that he believes the state is now starting to see an uptick in the number of cases from July 4 gatherings, but not holiday-related hospitalizations, which typically lag.
“We just think it’s time for all of us to take a hard look at our behavior,” Williamsons said in an interview last week. “And so you know wearing a mask may be uncomfortable, but it protects my neighbor. It’s not about liberty, it’s about life.”
On Monday, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said state data showed about 30 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients might need ICU care with between 12 and 13 percent possibly needing a ventilator.
Masks aren’t the only way Alabama is looking to fight the pandemic, but Ivey is also trying to protect the state’s economy.
The state’s current amended Safer at Home order isn’t set to expire until July 31. It keeps some restrictions on retailers and businesses. For instance, retailers are required to limit their capacity to 50 percent and have customers seated six feet apart.
On Tuesday, the governor’s office also confirmed Dr. Deborah Birx, a key member of the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Task Force, would travel to Alabama to meet with Ivey in the coming days. A specific date and time when the meeting, closed to the public and press, would take place was not released.
