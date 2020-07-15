Columbus Museum reopens with two new exhibits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Museum has reopened after closing its doors for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum reopened premiering two newer exhibits. The exhibit titled, “And So She Did,” was put together by museum curator Rebeca Bush. Casta paintings by Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez were assembled by curator of American art, John Walls.
The exhibits focus on various topics such as women in civic and political positions as well as the tradition of paintings done in Spain and South America.
“Museums can offer opportunities to have moments of quiet while you contemplate something beautiful,” said Director Marianne Richter. “They also give you a chance to learn something about a different point of view or just about the past. We have a wonderful history collection about the Chattahoochee Valley.”
There are hand sanitizer stations around different places in the museum. Hours are different as the museum is now closed Mondays and Tuesdays. It’s open Wednesday noon to 5 p.m., Thursday noon to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.