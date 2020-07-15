Concerns grow over wait for COVID-19 results in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the demand for coronavirus testing increases, so does the wait time for some people to get their results.
Some places process the tests in less than a day while others take weeks.
It all depends on where you go to get tested. At Acute Care Emergence (ACE), you can get results either the same day or in a few days depending on which test you take. CVS representatives said they’re looking at six to 10 day wait times.
People want answers. They want to know if they have or have had coronavirus. As testing increases with sick patients or people just wanting peace of mind, it’s taking some places longer to process the tests.
“So, each of the places in the local area use different labs. There are multiple labs in the area for folks to use, and we’ve used a few as well, but we found they would take extended periods of time and we were not okay with that,” Terri Jordan said.
Jordan is the CEO of ACE on Veterans Parkway. Their office performs three types of tests. Two provide results the same day and the third takes up to three days.
This is a much shorter turnaround than drugstores like CVS that said their tests are sent to third party labs and can take six to 10 days to provide results or longer.
“Patient samples collected at CVS Health’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites are sent offsite to independent, third-party labs who are responsible for processing and delivering the results, which we then communicate to patients,” a representative said in an email to News Leader 9. “The increase in cases of COVID-19 in certain areas of the country is causing extremely high demand for tests across the board. This has caused backlogs for our lab partners and is delaying their processing of patient samples. Currently, due to these factors, it may take six to ten days for people to receive their results, and in some instances, our lab partners may take even longer to return results. Our lab partners are working hard to address this issue.”
“I think the seven to 10 days to me, too long,” Jordan said.
At Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, a representative said, “As has been widely reported, while statewide testing capacity has increased, demand has also increased. As is the case across healthcare organizations in our state and beyond, this steep increase is resulting in longer wait times both to be tested and to receive results. We appreciate the community collaboration and urge everyone to wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance to avoid COVID-19 and the need for even more testing.
Those who are symptomatic or believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to visit piedmont.org/virtualvisit to book a Piedmont Urgent Care virtual visit to be screened. Based on screening results, the Piedmont Urgent Care physician will arrange for an in-person appointment for the patient to receive a COVID-19 test at their nearest Piedmont Urgent Care location.”
The Columbus Health Department reports the lab the state contracts with is supposed to provide results in 48 to 72 hours.
“It’s going to depend on the lab the facility is using and how many tests they have to process every day,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department. “We’ve had so many more positive cases come through which also means a lot of negative cases. So, that has to have some sort of baring on the length of time it takes to get those results back.”
With the demand for these tests increasing dramatically, most places are leaning toward an appointment only schedule. At ACE, they are not doing testing this week, but will start back up on Monday.
They have nasal swab testing that they send to a Texas lab and get results back in about three days. Then, they have the finger prick antibody test which tells you if you had the virus in the past. The third test is another nasal swab, but this one is considered rapid testing and you can not get it at the health department.
“And we also have the Quidel antigen test, the rapid antigen test, where we swab the nose and we can get the results back in 15 minutes,” “That seems to be the one that’s in great demand right now and I absolutely understand why.”
“So far, we have not started the rapid testing or the self swabbing technique that some places are offering as well,” Kirkland said.
If you do want to get a test at ACE, go ahead and send them a message on Facebook to set up an appointment. They can only take so many walk-up appointments each day and people start lining up for those as early as 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.