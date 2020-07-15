Data shows Tuberville beat Sessions in 64 of 67 Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Unofficial results are being released following Tuesday’s primary runoff election in Alabama, and they were very lopsided in the GOP Senate primary race.
Tommy Tuberville bested Jeff Sessions for the GOP Senate nomination with 61 percent of the vote, taking 333,890 of the 549,721 votes cast in the race.
A look at the county-by-county breakdown shows just how much of a landslide the former coach’s victory was over the political heavyweight who once held the seat and the president’s ear.
Tuberville swept 64 of the state’s 67 counties leaving Sessions with just three victories. The former U.S. Attorney General who was seeking his old Senate seat won Wilcox County, where he was born; Mobile County, which is his home county; and Madison County, home to Huntsville.
Tuberville won Tuscaloosa County, home to the Crimson Tide that he beat six consecutive times, by six percentage points (47/53). In Lee County, where he coached the Auburn Tigers, the blowout win was by 38 percentage point (28/72).
The election data was provided by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s office and is unofficial until his office certifies the totals.
The data shows that of the state’s 3.6 million eligible voters, 626,551 went to the polls. That translates to a turnout rate of about 17.3 percent. Merrill had predicted it could be between 10 and 17 percent on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuberville now turns his attention to the general election race with the hopes of putting up similar dominating numbers against Sen. Doug Jones, a well-funded Democratic incumbent who is seeking a full term in Congress.
