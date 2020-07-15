East Ala. community says final goodbyes to former Russell County Sheriff

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama community said their final goodbyes Wednesday to a former Russell County sheriff.
Tommy Boswell’s funeral was held at Summerville Baptist Church in Phenix City. Boswell served the Russell County community for more than 20 years.
He was an Auburn University graduate and a former teacher for the Phenix City school system before becoming sheriff. Boswell died Saturday morning.
He is survived by his wife, two children, brother, and seven grandchildren.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.