Enrichment Services Program expanding early childhood service to West Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Program, Inc. (ESP) will be expanding its early childhood service area to West Georgia.
The service will be available in Troup, Meriwether, and Harris counties this fall after recently being named as the grantee by the Office of Head Start.
Services currently include Early Head Start, Head Start, Pre-K, and Childcare Partnerships. The agency will add an additional 411 children to the 954 children it serves.
“We are excited about expanding our services into the West Georgia counties to further our organization’s mission and work towards the Department of Early Childhood and Family Services’ goal of becoming a world class head start program,” said Department of Early Childhood and Family Services Director, Kelvin Thomas. “We also look forward to developing integral collaborative partnerships within the community as we serve the children and families of Troup, Meriwether and Harris counties.”
ESP is anticipating a smooth transition from the current grantee and looks forward to starting the new school year.
