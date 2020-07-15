Greenwave ready for move to Class 4A

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spencer High is playing in a new classification this year, and Robert Sanders said his guys are up to the challenge.
“To be honest with you I’m excited about that because of the fact that we’re playing now the local teams and my kids are excited,” the Greenwave head coach said. “We feel like the competition we played, the Callaway’s the Hear County’s, the Bremen’s have prepared us for the new region that we’re going to play in this year.”
Georgia state powers like Carver and Troup are now in their region, so depth might be a concern.
“We can’t have a lot of kids playing both ways when you’re competing at a high level like that,” said Sanders. “Right now what we’re doing is we’re evaluating our younger kids to see are they ready to play on the varsity level to supplement the kids we already have.”
He also knows the team has some areas where they need to improve this coming season.
“Two things we talked about are loyalty and commitment to the program,” Sanders said.”So far we’ve done a great job with that.”
Sanders still likes his team's chances with the players they have returning.
"We have a total of four quarterbacks that we think can play. Our receiving corps is definitely a strength of our team. On defense I really like our secondary and our outside linebackers are going to be a strength of our defense. We're going to be faster this year than we were last year and I think we'll be more explosive with the receivers we have."
But team chemistry could make a difference for the Greenwave as they make that jump to Class 4A.
"I think we're prepared because the chemistry is there. I'm looking forward to see especially on offense what kind of points we can put up."
Spencer hopes to compete in a tough region, but they're also just hoping to have a season, with the future still uncertain.
“I hope we get the green light,” said Sanders. “Our kids are motivated and we’ll be ready.”
The Greenwave are schedule to open the season with a home game versus the Dougherty Trojans on August 21.
