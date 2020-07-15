Lee County Schools releases new details about school reopening plan

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County School District officials gathered Tuesday to discuss the district’s reopening plan, where the assistant superintendent rolled out a presentation with specific policies for the upcoming year.
As parents throughout East Alabama are faced with tough decisions on what to do with their children for the upcoming school year, Lee County School District officials are faced with tough decisions of their own.
“We know that this pandemic is polarizing,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jason Wright said. “We know and we have accepted that every decision that we make, every plan that we write, every issue we try to resolve is going to be simultaneously correct and wrong.”
Wright unveiled the district’s tentative pathway to reopening plan Tuesday night.
“This is a very fluid document,” he said. “There have been changes made as late as [Tuesday] afternoon.”
Some new district policies announced in the presentation include: masks are required for all students on buses, food will be served grab-and-go style, eaten in the classrooms and not the cafeteria, there will be staggered class dismissal times to reduce the number of students in the hallways at one time, and more.
“We are highly recommending the use of face coverings in our facilities,” Wright said. “We will also be providing masks for employees and masks for students.”
As for the instruction itself, for those families who choose virtual learning, or if later in the school year the district switches to a blended plan, Wright said things will look different than last spring.
“There will be teachers teaching everyday and students engaged in learning assignments and activities everyday,” he said. “It will not be an optional thing.”
According to the district, they plan to begin school August 12. They also said the recording of the virtual meeting and the presentation will be available to parents in the next few days on the school district’s website.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.