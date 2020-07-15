Phenix City man sentenced to 10 years on federal gun charges

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man will be spending the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to federal gun charges.
28-year-old Shaqual Lamar Brown was sentenced to 120 months on a federal gun charge with three years of supervised release after his sentence.
The federal charge stems from an April 2019 incident in which Phenix City police officers were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance outside of a residence.
Brown reportedly gave officers and fake name and tried to run away. When officers caught up to Brown, he struggled with two officers before reaching for a loaded .40 caliber handgun he had in his pants. While officers were disarming Brown, he grabbed one of the officers’ tasers and attempted to tase one officer, but was stopped when the other was able to restrain him.
Brown is a convicted felon and therefore not allowed to possess firearms.
In September 2019, Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty in February 2020.
Brown’s extensive criminal history and conduct during the arrest earned him the maximum sentence allowed.
