A Return of More Pop-Up Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The July heat has no plans of letting up for Hump Day, however expect some more showers and storms to at least help cool us off a touch this afternoon. A weak front hanging out in the Valley coupled with more moisture creeping back in from the Gulf of Mexico will help spark more “popcorn” thunderstorms this afternoon and evening before rain coverage decreases after sunset. Nevertheless, high temperatures will still easily climb into the low to mid 90s today.