A Return of More Pop-Up Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The July heat has no plans of letting up for Hump Day, however expect some more showers and storms to at least help cool us off a touch this afternoon. A weak front hanging out in the Valley coupled with more moisture creeping back in from the Gulf of Mexico will help spark more “popcorn” thunderstorms this afternoon and evening before rain coverage decreases after sunset. Nevertheless, high temperatures will still easily climb into the low to mid 90s today.
The front will linger tomorrow, so we’ll keep 30-50% rain coverage through then, too; however, Friday into the weekend looks drier as we feel the influence of the high pressure ridge, hence temperatures rising into the upper 90s again. So, apart from an isolated shower or storm, the weekend looks dry.
Next week though, more moisture will move back into the Southeast as the ridge weakens, bringing rain coverage back to around 30-50% each day. The heat and humidity won’t let up though. Stay cool, y’all!
