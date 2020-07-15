Safety kits being given away to caretakers of those at risk for COVID-19

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - If you or someone you care for is at risk for COVID-19, you can receive a free safety kit next week.
The Lee-Russell Council of Governments is hosting a Car Safety Kit giveaway at Summerville United Methodist Church located on 32nd St. in Phenix City from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20.
The kit includes disposable gloves, a disposable face mask, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, disinfectant wipes, trash bags and a zipper carrying pouch.
In order to receive a kit, you must pre-register by July 16 and meet eligibility requirements of being 60 or older, high-risk or a primary caregiver for someone in those categories.
To register, send an email here or call 334-528-9215.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.