Section of Claradon Ave. in Columbus to close for road work, could impact traffic for weeks
By Jessie Gibson | July 15, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 10:53 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The section of Claradon Avenue between California Way and Irwin Way will be closed to all traffic starting Monday, July 20.

The Columbus Consolidated Government hired a contractor to replace an existing concrete culvert at this location.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of the closure and detour route. The detour route will be provided along Matilda Lane, Montecello Drive, Meadow Drive, and Irwin Way.

The road is expected to be closed for approximately twelve weeks.

All questions regarding the closure should be directed to Ryan Pruett at rpruett@columbusga.org or (706) 225-3959.

