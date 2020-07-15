Several school districts in the Chattahoochee Valley offering in-person and virtual learning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several school districts across the Chattahoochee Valley are giving parents the option to choose either in-person or virtual learning for the start of the school year.
This includes Muscogee County, Phenix City, and Harris County.
Muscogee County:
Muscogee County students will either be learning virtually or in-person for the first nine weeks. Students opting for virtual learning will follow the traditional schedule and log into class at the same time as their classmates to be counted as present.
Teachers will give classroom instructions and assignments virtually as if they are teaching live. Teachers are expected to make daily contact with virtual students.
For traditional learning, face coverings are required in schools and on buses. There will be hand sanitizing stations at entrances and common areas among numerous other safety precautions.
The first day of school is Monday, August. 10.
Phenix City:
Face coverings are recommended, but not required in Phenix City schools as of now. They are required on buses.
Another difference between Muscogee County and Phenix City is that students opting for in-person learning will alternate the first few days of school. Half of the students will be put into the trailblazers group and the other half will be put into the innovators group.
Trailblazers will start school on Monday, August 17 and attend on Wednesday, August 19. Innovators will start school on Tuesday, August 18 and attend Thursday, August 20. All students will attend school on Friday, August 21.
Students and teachers will have daily temperature checks and all meals will be served in the classroom. Students bringing meals from home are asked to pack items that do not require heating.
Students opting for virtual learning will start school on Monday, August 17. Virtual learners in grades K-8 will have to log in at a specific time. High school students will not have a log in time.
Harris County:
Harris County students in grades K-6 will either be learning virtually or in-person for the first nine weeks. Students in grades 7-12 will stick with their learning preferences for the whole semester. All students will get a Chromebook.
Students opting for virtual learning will have virtual face-to-face instruction with HCSD teachers Monday through Friday, but the length of live virtual instruction a day will vary by grade requirements. Students in grades 7-12 will be assigned a HCSD teacher to check on progress and help with any questions.
For traditional learning, students and staff will be encouraged to wear face coverings. Masks are required on buses. They will have daily temperature checks and students will have hand-washing breaks throughout the day.
The first day of school for Harris County students is Monday, August 10.
School districts are encouraging students to bring their own face coverings and personal water bottle.
