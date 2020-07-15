St. Anne cancels weekday Masses after four friars test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four friars at St. Anne Catholic Church in Columbus have tested positive for COVID-19.
After one tested positive, the parish’s COVID-19 Response Team decided to have all friars tested. When the results of those tests came back three other friars tested positive. Only one tested negative for the virus.
For this reason, they have decided to suspend all weekday Masses until further notice.
A friar from Savannah, Ga. will be coming in to hold Mass over the weekend on an amended schedule.
Mass will be held at St. Anne on Saturday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 19 at 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The 12:30 p.m. Sunday Mass is cancelled. The visiting friar will hold a Spanish-speaking Mass at 12:15 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes in Columbus.
Confessions are canceled until further notice, but communion will be available in the parking lot if you choose to watch live streamed Mass.
Parish staff will also be working from home.
This amended schedule only lasts through the upcoming weekend. There is no word at this time on what changes will take place for the coming weeks.
