Tuskegee Golden Tigers move forward following suspension of fall sports

“There are a lot of reasons I think it is better to kind of put it off right now for the safety and welfare of our players. This is going to be a challenge for us. Particularly if nobody else does it but us. That was my whole concern,” said Slater. “My whole concern was if the SIAC decides not to play, what about all the rest of the schools in the country? Are they going to decide not to play? I was concerned about losing our program, but in spite of that I still think we are doing what’s best for our student-athletes.”