Weekday Masses suspended at St. Anne Catholic Church after friars test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several friars at a Catholic church in Columbus have tested positive for COVID-19.
All weekday Masses at St. Anne Catholic Church are suspended until further notice after four friars tested positive for the virus. Confessions are also temporarily canceled.
A friar from Savannah will be coming in to hold Mass over the weekend on an amended schedule. Mass will be held Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Mass at 12:30 p.m. Sunday is canceled.
Communion will be available in the parking lot if you choose to watch live streamed mass.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.