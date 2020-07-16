Columbus police arrest man on identity fraud charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested and charged a man already incarcerated for identity fraud in Muscogee County.
Police say they were alerted in October 2019 by a South Carolina man that someone withdrew and transferred $18,300 from his account using an ATM and account transfers.
The suspect was subsequently identified as 40-year-old Christopher Robert Griffith.
Griffith was already incarcerated in Coffee County, Ga.
He has been brought to Muscogee County to face four counts of identity fraud, one count of financial transaction theft, one count of financial transaction fraud and one count of theft by deception. All of his charges are felonies.
