Columbus police chief announces retirement after 49 years with the department

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police chief announced his retirement after 49 years with the Columbus Police Department.
Chief Ricky Boren was appointed police chief in November 2004 after serving as assistant chief. He began his career as a patrol officer with the department in 1971 and was promoted through the ranks.
Boren’s last day of service to the police department is October 31.
“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Columbus, Georgia and surrounding areas as a member of the Columbus Police Department for the last 49 years and as chief for the last 16 years. I have enjoyed a fulfilling career of service to the citizens of our city and the officers and employees of our department,” Boren said.
The department has maintained national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and state certification through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police with Boren’s leadership.
“The chief is highly regarded in the community and this profession; his knowledge and commitment to serving and protecting the people of Columbus has made a lasting impact. The department of 488 sworn officers and 100 civilian personnel provide high-quality police protection to the citizens of Columbus. Ricky will be missed,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
A national search for a new police chief will be conducted by the city.
