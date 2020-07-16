Exclusive with U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler

“Well, I wanted to talk about the organization, the political organization, Black Lives Matter separate from the statement which we all agree there’s no room for racism in this country,” said Loeffler. “We have to root it out. But unfortunately, the roots of the organization BLM, they stand for defunding the police. They want to disrupt the nuclear family. It’s anti-semantic. They’re promoting violence across our country and I don’t believe that will help us bring our country together.”