Exclusive with U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A U.S. senator made a stop in LaGrange Thursday as she campaigns for the upcoming 2020 elections.
Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler held a meet and greet with her supporters and addressed many topics, including her position against calls to defund the police.
Loeffler, who is also co-owner of the WNBA team, the Atlanta Dream, has been criticized recently by team members after speaking out against the WNBA’s plan to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Well, I wanted to talk about the organization, the political organization, Black Lives Matter separate from the statement which we all agree there’s no room for racism in this country,” said Loeffler. “We have to root it out. But unfortunately, the roots of the organization BLM, they stand for defunding the police. They want to disrupt the nuclear family. It’s anti-semantic. They’re promoting violence across our country and I don’t believe that will help us bring our country together.”
WNBA players have called it sad that Loeffler is not supportive of the movement and all it stands for. Many have called on her to leave the league.
Loeffler was appointed to the U.S. Senate seat last year to replace the retiring Johnny Isakson. She’s running in the 2020 special election against Congressman Doug Collins for the remainder of Isakson’s term.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.