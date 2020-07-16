Ft. Benning’s commanding general promoted to rank of lieutenant general

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning’s first African American commanding general will pass the baton Friday to his successor.
Maj. General Gay Brito is moving on to higher ground at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. He is being promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and will serve as deputy chief of staff, G-1.
Brito said he’s had the benefit and what he calls the good fortune to be stationed at Fort Benning three times. The first time was 33 years ago when he started his career as an infantryman. He said he’s seen Fort Benning and the city of Columbus grow and both are on an upward trajectory of progression.
His second assignment at Fort Benning was during the 1990s with the third brigade on Kelley Hill, which has since been deactivated.
“I feel very fortunate to have had a lot of time at Fort Benning and I felt like I was coming home each time,” said Brito. “And I would extend that to my wife as well. Very involved in the community, very involved with the other leaders and with the spouses on post, and we really have truly enjoyed it.”
Brito’s youngest son, who is 26 years old, is also currently stationed at Fort Benning. He said he and his wife Michelle will forever have a connection with the area because his son was born at the old Martin Army Hospital.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.