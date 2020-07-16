Harris Co. School District giving parents an extra week to attendance decision

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Parents in Harris County now have an extra week to decide whether their children will attend school in-person or virtually.
District officials say they currently have a decision from just over 50 percent of parents, but need a learning choice selection to be made by all parents. Creating class rosters and assigning teachers is dependent upon the number of students selecting each option.
The deadline is now set for 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. Parents can choose to allow their students to attend school face-to-face, online or withdraw their student.
To access the survey, parents must log into Infinite Campus Parent Portal, select ‘Surveys’ in the Message Center and choose ‘Learning Choice Selection.'
“If a decision is not submitted by the deadline of 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 22), students will be enrolled to attend school on-campus,” said Dr. Dave Dennie, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “We greatly appreciate everyone’s response as well as continued patience, and cooperation.”
The school year is currently scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 10.
