$15K reward offered in case of Columbus woman missing for more than two years
Erin Collier, reported missing for more than a year (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Alex Jones | July 16, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 11:46 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An increased reward is now being offered in the case of a Columbus woman who has been missing for more than two years.

Erin Collier, then 37, was last seen by her family on Mar. 16, 2018, but they last heard from her on Mar. 18.

Collier’s family says that her disappearing is unusual unless something was wrong.

“Ever since then, we, as a family, have had a pact,” Erin’s mother Janet King said. “That, no matter where we’re at, no matter what we do, we call and check in.”

The family previously put out a $5,000 reward for information in her disappearance, but that reward is being upped to $15,000.

Collier is described as being 5′3″, 130 pounds with a prominent black rose tattoo on her right wrist. The public is urged to contact Columbus police with any tips or information.

