$15K reward offered in case of Columbus woman missing for more than two years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An increased reward is now being offered in the case of a Columbus woman who has been missing for more than two years.
Collier’s family says that her disappearing is unusual unless something was wrong.
“Ever since then, we, as a family, have had a pact,” Erin’s mother Janet King said. “That, no matter where we’re at, no matter what we do, we call and check in.”
The family previously put out a $5,000 reward for information in her disappearance, but that reward is being upped to $15,000.
Collier is described as being 5′3″, 130 pounds with a prominent black rose tattoo on her right wrist. The public is urged to contact Columbus police with any tips or information.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.