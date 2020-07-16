Lee County Sheriff’s Office partnering with Central Ala. CrimeStoppers

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are teaming up to fight crime.
“Our agency is pleased to become involved with the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers organization,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. “They have been a crucial assistance to law enforcement for many years by providing information from citizens to solve crimes and bring those who victimize others to justice.”
Area residents with information on unsolved crimes or wanted criminals are now eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
This partnership allows the LCSO to access CrimeStoppers’ tip distribution software and media distribution platforms to increase awareness of cases they are working to solve.
The Lee County community can also download the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers to submit tips on unsolved cases with complete anonymity.
With this partnership, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers now works with law enforcement agencies in 17 counties.
