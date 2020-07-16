Mayor and residents react to Ga. governor banning local mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is now a mask mandate in Alabama, but in Georgia, mask mandates are forbidden.
Both governors came out with their respective policies Wednesday.
Mayor Skip Henderson has said several times that the legality of mask mandates is iffy and something the city attorney in Columbus is still looking into. Although there’s no mandate, there are signs that indicate masks are required inside city buildings.
“You don’t want to go through something like this pandemic and not have tried every single thing you can think of,” Henderson said.
The governors of Alabama and Georgia are taking different approaches to masks. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is mandating them across the state. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is forbidding local governments from creating mandates.
“Which one is right, which one is wrong,” Hugh McGonagle said. “It just seems like a lot of political hoopla to me.”
Henderson never mandated masks, stating the city attorney deemed it illegal and there was no way to enforce it. He said they will still aggressively encourage folks to wear a mask inside government buildings.
“Columbus is in a situation right now where we desperately need our citizens to partner with us to try to continue to do what we can to mitigate the spread of this virus,” Henderson said.
“If you’ve got to go do anything for whatever reason, yeah wear a mask,” Joseph Talerico said. “It’s keeping other people in mind, it keeps them and their families safe, and it also keeps you safe from contracting anything yourself.”
“If you’re socially distant in public, I think it’s okay to be free without wearing a mask,” Jake Koehler said. “But the moment you’re kind of near someone and you can expose someone to the virus, I definitely think it’s the right thing to do.”
Henderson said wearing a mask should not be a political issue, but a human one.
“Whether it’s mandated or whether it’s requested, the basic premise never changes and that is we know the path to try to eradicate this virus from our community. It’s socially distance, it’s use a mask when necessary, wash your hands,” Henderson said.
For now, the city will continue to ask people to wear masks inside city buildings unless they hear otherwise from the city attorney.
Muscogee County officially hit the 3,000 mark today with 3061 cases, which is up 85 from Wednesday. This week alone Henderson said there’s been six new deaths and14 total over the last 14 days.
“Over the last seven days we’ve been averaging 110 positive cases each day. The hospitalization has gone up by 50 percent since the second of July. So, it’s concerning,” Henderson said.
The mayor provides updates on new cases, averages, and deaths a few times a week.
