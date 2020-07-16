Opelika man sentenced to 90 years for 2017 double murder

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man has been sentenced to nearly a century in prison after being convicted on two murder charges.
Jacquavious Greathouse was sentenced to 90 years in prison for the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Sedric Lewis and 31-year-old Derris Harris, according to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
The victims were inside a residence with their mother on Toomer St. in Opelika in Mar. 2017 when Greathouse and his co-defendant, John Willie Maddox, fired at the home. D.A. Hughes says Greathouse and Maddox fired 22 rounds from an assault rifle and six rounds from a .40 caliber pistol.
The victims were hit as bullets pierced the walls and windows.
“Our community is safer with this murderer going to prison ostensibly for the rest of his life,” said D.A. Hughes.
Maddox still awaits trial.
