Staying Hot, Hot, Hot!

The ridge of high pressure we’ve been mentioning in the forecast this week will build farther eastward into the Deep South, keeping our rain chances lower and kicking the heat up a notch through the end of the weekend. Expect 10-20% coverage of showers and storms during the heat of the day with highs topping out at least in the mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. By next week, a surge of tropical moisture will put better rain chances back in the forecast again, but the temperatures should still trend at or above average next week, even with more clouds around. Fitting as we embark upon the Dog Days of Summer!