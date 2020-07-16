Three teens arrested in shooting at two Opelika businesses

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three teenagers are behind bars after allegedly shooting into multiple businesses in Opelika.
Officers were called to Pawn Central and People Ready, both in the 1600 block of Pepperell Pkwy., at approximately 11:25 a.m. on July 15.
Police were able to locate three suspects between the ages of 15 and 16 as they tried to flee the scene. All three were taken into custody and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building.
No injuries were reported in this shooting.
