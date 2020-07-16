UPDATE: 1-year-old in critical condition after shooting on 6th Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus 1-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting on 6th Ave.
The victim, a 1-year-old girl, was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional and later transferred to a children’s hospital in Atlanta.
Police previously reported that the victim was a 3-year-old child, but have confirmed the injured child is just a year old.
Lieutenant Ralph Dowe with the CPD Robbery and Assault Unit says there were multiple people in the house at the time of the shooting and detectives are talking to people to figure out what happened.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.