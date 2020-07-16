Yolaunda Daniel kicks off campaign for Phenix City School Board District 3, Place 2

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Yolaunda Daniel announced her candidacy for the Phenix City School Board Thursday.
Daniel is running for Phenix City Board of Education District 3, Place 2. She is senior program specialist for the United States Department of Agriculture.
For the first time in the history of Phenix City Schools, members of the school board are going to be elected, not appointed. Seven people will be elected to serve four-year terms.
“These are the people that are electing you to represent you in your district,” said Daniel. “And so you know that you will be what they need for the kids in Phenix City.”
Filing for qualification to be on the ballot lasts through Tuesday, July 21.
