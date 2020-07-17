Auburn Chamber launches Keep Auburn Open initiative

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Friday begins the tax-free weekend in Alabama.
One local chamber is launching a new initiative to boost its economy. The Auburn Chamber wanted to start a new quality of life called Keep Auburn Open.
The chamber wants shoppers to shop with the local businesses in Auburn. Downtown Auburn is full of businesses like restaurants, clothing stores, and many more. All the small businesses will be open this weekend. They also want to stress the safety of others.
“Keep Auburn Open campaign is all about Auburn business,” said Lolly Steiner, president of Auburn Chamber. “It’s all about the community. It’s all about our quality of life here. It is a campaign that was created by the chamber to help influence and provide resources to our small business neighbors who have a lot of challenges coming their way with the mask ordinance.”
Keep Auburn Open is not just for the tax-free weekend. It’s an initiative every day.
