Cold Stone Creamery opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus now has a new option to cool down during the summer.
Cold Stone Creamery is now open for business. What makes the creamery so unique is that the ice cream is hand-crafted and made fresh in every store.
Cold Stone’s manager said they opened up shop because they didn’t want people in Columbus to miss out any longer.
"Oh man, I moved from Michigan and when I moved here, there was no Cold Stone 90 miles around here. So, I had to open this one here for everybody to taste the ice cream that I always liked and everyone likes to eat," said Manager Bahvin Patel.
Cold Stone Creamery is located at 2501 Whittlesey Boulevard. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and open until 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
