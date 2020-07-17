Columbus attorney shares importance of estate planning and creating a will

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Estate planning is a process some people don’t like to think about, but according to Columbus attorney, Perrin Nicholson, it’s important to have things in order before it’s too late.
Creating a will can be done at home, but Nicholson said the laws vary depending on what state you live in and it’s best to have an attorney.
“So, I recommend that anyone that wants to do a will consult with a lawyer,” said Nicholson. “If it’s in Georgia, you consult with a Georgia lawyer. If it’s in Alabama, you consult with an Alabama attorney.”
In addition to making sure your will stands in the state you’re living in, you want to be clear on what your assets are, who you’re giving them to, and who you want to name as your executor for your estate.
“You can clutter up a will by trying to list every asset you have, so we try to do things like, I leave everything to my wife, my children. If there are specific assets that people want to put into a will, we put them in there,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson said it’s important to make sure you have a proper beneficiary listed for your 401K and insurance. And if you have children, you want to know who you would like to take care of your kids if you and your spouse pass away and who you would want to handle the children’s money as a trustee. Nicholson said
“I think everybody should have a will because you never know what’s going to happen. We get people coming in here half the time that say, ‘I know momma or daddy made a will, but I can’t find it,‘” said Nicholson.
He added that it’s important to have your assets titled in a way that complies with your wishes and that you have your beneficiaries correct because sometimes, a person may have a good estate plan, but other issues may mess everything up.
