Columbus organization gearing up for Queens in Crowns Unity March

“Statistics show women don’t support women, and we don’t get along like men do, especially black women,” said Tacara Hemingway. “And I hate to say that we’re always going at each other. It’s just always something. So, I was like women really need to come together and show the world we can, but at the same time, we need to honor and uplift those we’ve lost. It’s a shame we’ve had to lose so many women to see that there’s such a great division amongst us.”