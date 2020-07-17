Columbus organization gearing up for Queens in Crowns Unity March

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The same ladies who organized the “My Black Has a Purpose” march last month in Columbus are preparing for their second rally Saturday.
The event is called Queens in Crowns Unity March. The goal is to bring together women of all colors and encourage them to support each other in this time of social unrest.
The trio of organizers want to remind you, though this event is outside, you will need a mask. People will also be encouraged to social distance. One organizer explained how the march came together.
“Statistics show women don’t support women, and we don’t get along like men do, especially black women,” said Tacara Hemingway. “And I hate to say that we’re always going at each other. It’s just always something. So, I was like women really need to come together and show the world we can, but at the same time, we need to honor and uplift those we’ve lost. It’s a shame we’ve had to lose so many women to see that there’s such a great division amongst us.”
The march begins at 10 a.m. on 5th Avenue near the old BTW Apartments and ends at the Liberty Theatre.
