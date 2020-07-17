Face masks not included in Alabama’s tax free weekend

ALABAMA (WTVM) - As the start of a new school year approaches, whether in-person or online, Alabama’s annual sales tax free weekend will allow parents to get what their children need for school at a little lower of a price.
One item that might be on plenty of shopping lists is face masks. Those, however, are not eligible for the tax-free exemption.
Most clothing items, computers and common school supply items that are necessities for the school year are tax exempt for the weekend. For a full list of what is and is not included, click here.
Individual counties can choose to opt out. In the Chattahoochee Valley, the only county not participating is Tallapoosa County.
