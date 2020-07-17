Health concerns spark more protests in Oak Forrest subdivision in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A group of Auburn residents say they’ve had enough.
Residents of the Oak Forrest subdivision say they deal with dust, debris, and the constant smell of rotting trash each day.
Friday, they took to the streets to protest and demand the removal of Sand Hill Recycling, a trash disposal site outside of Auburn. One of the biggest concerns for people in the area is the value of their property and the potential health effects of living so close to Sand Hill Recycling.
“I will never forget the day ash rained from the sky and our cars were covered in ash,” says resident Matthew Gonzalez. “When you’re standing outside on a day that is hot as today to make a statement, that means something to me, and it should mean something to everybody.”
“I’m concerned about the health and welfare of the people that live down hear on the outskirts of Auburn,” says resident Arthur Dowdell, Sr.
This is the third time neighbors have gathered to protest. They are hoping that Sand Hill Recycling will be moved out of the area.
