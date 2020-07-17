LIVE: Gov. Kemp giving update on COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp is giving Georgians an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Kemp is encouraging all Georgians to do four things for four weeks:
- Wear a mask.
- Practice social distancing.
- Wash you hands.
- Follow the executive order.
The governor says that doing these four things will go a long way in defeating the virus.
This comes after Gov. Kemp banned cities from putting in place local mask mandates, which he says cannot be enforced. Instead, encouraging city leaders to work alongside their communities to enforce the public safety executive order.
