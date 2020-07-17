MCSD parents getting an extra week to decide on in-person school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parents in the Muscogee County School District are receiving an extra week to decide if they want their kids to attend school in-person or virtually.
Parents are required to choose if they want their child to attend school face-to-face or online for the first nine weeks of the school year.
The survey is now open until Friday, July 24.
Teacher assignments and class rosters are dependent upon the number of students who choose each option.
