MCSD parents getting an extra week to decide on in-person school
MCSD (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | July 17, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 12:41 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parents in the Muscogee County School District are receiving an extra week to decide if they want their kids to attend school in-person or virtually.

Parents are required to choose if they want their child to attend school face-to-face or online for the first nine weeks of the school year.

The survey is now open until Friday, July 24.

Teacher assignments and class rosters are dependent upon the number of students who choose each option.

