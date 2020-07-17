Milk giveaway taking place in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Atlanta-based nonprofit is teaming up with Borden’s Dairy to provide the Phenix Community with free milk.
Borden’s Dairy, which has a facility in Phenix City, and The Dairy Alliance are partnering to host a free milk giveaway.
The Dairy Alliance acknowledges that while many families are struggling, they are hoping to provide a small bit of relief while also helping families get “the calcium, protein, vitamin D, and other valuable nutrients that milk offers.”
Volunteers will place gallons of milk into the trunks of cars passing through.
The contactless giveaway is taking place at Central High School on Dobbs Way on Wednesday, July 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or until supplies are gone.
