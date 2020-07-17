New details from the case file a year after gruesome Columbus quadruple murder

Within hours police had the suspect, the boyfriend and father of the children, Travane Brandon Jackson, in custody andcharged with four counts of murder.
Five months later, a development shook both families. Jackson died in the Muscogee County Jail, leaving friends and family looking for answers.
Now a year later, new information and insight is coming to light that might help explain why this tragedy happened in the first place after spending months parsing through records and police video.
Police and community members alike know the quadruple murder of Jerrica Spellman and her three young children, King, Kensley and Khristian, is one of the most horrendous things to ever happen here.
Diving through hundreds of documents, the answers to many questions become a little more clear.
Jerrica Spellman and Brandon Jackson spent five years together before a stabbing spree killed Jerrica and their three children and sent Brandon to jail. Family members said there was an ongoing custody dispute for the children, 3-year-old King, 1-year-old Kensley, and one-month-old Khristian, causing issues within their Elizabeth Canty Homes apartment.
Records show both mom and dad had to attend ‘hands off’ classes for documented assaults against each other. Family members said Spellman wanted to take the kids and move to her hometown of Jesup, Georgia.
On July 17, 2019, Jackson sent a text message to a group chat with his family members saying “I love y’all.” This text coming across around the time police say the murders happened.
In 911 audio, you can hear Jackson’s aunt begging police for officers to respond to her home. “Ma’am, just please get a police officer here. My nephew showed up at my house, he’s scratched up and beat all up and my son just went to their house and they said that everybody in the house is dead.”
Recorded interviews and written reports indicate Jackson spoke with homicide detectives on several occasions without an attorney. He tells lead detective Matt Sitler that Spellman started the fight that Wednesday afternoon, saying she grabbed two knives from the kitchen.
During a recorded confession, Jackson explains after stabbing Spellman, he looked at his kids, told them he loved them and killed them all because he knew their mother was dying, and he was heading for jail.
“I did it, okay, I killed all of them,” Jackson said. “I did it, I did it, I killed them all. I wasn’t thinking clearly, wasn’t myself, a lot was going on through my head. I did, I did. I did it, I didn’t want nobody having my kids.”
Detectives worked night and day preparing a case to present to a jury, but according to case reports, there would never be a trial. Jackson told detectives he wanted to make a plea deal to expedite the case, meaning he would plead guilty to spare family the turmoil of a trial.
Officials say Jackson died by suicide December 30, 2019, ending the investigation. Before his death, Jackson told detectives if he could do July 17, 2019 all over again, he would have walked away the moment the argument began.
Jackson told police he tried to commit suicide at least three times in the past. Once when his father died in 2014 and twice the day of the murders.
Spellman’s brother, Renzo Freeman, said the day after Jackson’s suicide that their family, and Jackson’s family knew it was coming. They wish he would have stayed on suicide watch.
“We talked about [him] being in jail long term like that and he said that he couldn’t do it. He told me that,” Freeman said. “Why wasn’t he on suicide watch?”
“I feel like maybe that would have saved his life,” Jackson’s aunt, Sabrina Cooper said. “I mean I can’t speak, I can’t predict the future, I don’t know, but I think it would have prolonged it.”
Unfortunately no one can undo what has been done, now we can only hope to learn from what happened and teach others what can be done to prevent domestic abuse from turning deadly.
