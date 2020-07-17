New-look Warriors prepare for season

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee-Scott Warrior football program is under new management in 2020. Buster Daniel took over as head coach, the Valley Rams for the AISA.
“It was a tough decision leaving the kids at Valley,” Daniel said. “The kids worked extremely hard but this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Daniel led the Rams to the AISA 6A-Region 2 region championship and the second round of the playoffs last year. He’s looking to replicate that success.
“Winning a region championship had nothing to do with my coaching,” said Daniel. It wasn’t my ability, it was those kids. They wanted to do that, they set their own goals and they went and did it. Same thing’s got to go here. They’ve got to get that inner drive.”
So far, the message from Daniel to his new team is to focus on themselves.
"We're worried about Lee-Scott. If we teach our guys what they need to know, the wins and losses will take care of themselves. We can't worry about other teams we've got to worry about Lee-Scott."
The transition was tough because he started in the middle of the pandemic, but he has the Warriors working hard to get ready for the season.
“We came out and hit the ground running.” Daniel said. “There is a challenge because it’s new. They’re buying in, it’s big learning curve. I’m looking for big things out of these guys.”
Now they're just hoping to take the field this fall.
"We're going to prepare like we're playing and we'll be ready when it comes."
The Warriors are scheduled to open the season at home versus Chambers Academy on Thursday, August 20.
