ONE YEAR LATER: Remembering Columbus woman, three kids killed in quadruple murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today marks one year since a Columbus woman and her three young children were slain, allegedly by the children’s father.
On July 17, 2019, 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her three children, 3-year-old King Jackson, 1-year-old Kensley Jackson and 1-month-old Khristian Jackson, were found stabbed to death in their apartment at Elizabeth Canty Homes in Columbus.
In the early morning hours of the next day, Columbus police arrested Spellman’s boyfriend and the father of the three children, 27-year-old Travane Brandon Jackson, and charged him with four counts of family violence - murder for their gruesome killings.
Police later reported that Jackson had a history of violence against Spellman. One case report from 2018 shows Spellman filed a domestic violence report against Jackson, resulting in his arrest.
Spellman, Jackson and all three children lived in the south Columbus apartment at the time of the murders.
“The death of four people. We need support for our family and his family. It’s not just about our family, we’re all hurting,” said Lorenzo Freeman, Spellman’s brother.
Jackson’s family reiterated a similar statement, saying they could not fathom something like this happening.
At Jackson’s initial hearing following his arrest, he pleaded not guilty. Court testimony from police, however, says Jackson admitted to all four killings in an interview with them.
“I did it okay, I killed all of them. I did it.” Jackson is seen saying on video cameras inside an interview room. “I killed them all. I wasn’t thinking clearly, wasn’t myself, a lot going on through my head. I did. I did it. I did. I don’t want nobody having my kids.”
WARNING: This is unedited body camera footage. While nothing gruesome is shown in this clip, some content may be disturbing to some viewers.
Jackson was never tried for his alleged crimes, however, because in December 2019, he was found dead from an apparent suicide in his cell at the Muscogee County Jail.
