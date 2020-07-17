ONE YEAR LATER: Remembering Columbus woman, three kids killed in quadruple murder

ONE YEAR LATER: Remembering Columbus woman, three kids killed in quadruple murder
Gruesome details released about 2019 quadruple murder in Columbus (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | July 17, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 1:36 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today marks one year since a Columbus woman and her three young children were slain, allegedly by the children’s father.

On July 17, 2019, 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her three children, 3-year-old King Jackson, 1-year-old Kensley Jackson and 1-month-old Khristian Jackson, were found stabbed to death in their apartment at Elizabeth Canty Homes in Columbus.

(L-R): Jerrica Spellman, Kensley Jackson, King Jackson, Khristian Jackson
(L-R): Jerrica Spellman, Kensley Jackson, King Jackson, Khristian Jackson

In the early morning hours of the next day, Columbus police arrested Spellman’s boyfriend and the father of the three children, 27-year-old Travane Brandon Jackson, and charged him with four counts of family violence - murder for their gruesome killings.

Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, charged in quadruple murder
Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, charged in quadruple murder (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Police later reported that Jackson had a history of violence against Spellman. One case report from 2018 shows Spellman filed a domestic violence report against Jackson, resulting in his arrest.

Spellman, Jackson and all three children lived in the south Columbus apartment at the time of the murders.

Families of both the suspect and the victims reported exclusively to News Leader 9 that these murders came as a complete shock.

“The death of four people. We need support for our family and his family. It’s not just about our family, we’re all hurting,” said Lorenzo Freeman, Spellman’s brother.

Jackson’s family reiterated a similar statement, saying they could not fathom something like this happening.

At Jackson’s initial hearing following his arrest, he pleaded not guilty. Court testimony from police, however, says Jackson admitted to all four killings in an interview with them.

In April 2020, News Leader 9 received body camera footage and recorded interviews confirming police’s statement that Jackson had confessed his crimes to them.

“I did it okay, I killed all of them. I did it.” Jackson is seen saying on video cameras inside an interview room. “I killed them all. I wasn’t thinking clearly, wasn’t myself, a lot going on through my head. I did. I did it. I did. I don’t want nobody having my kids.”

WARNING: This is unedited body camera footage. While nothing gruesome is shown in this clip, some content may be disturbing to some viewers.

Gruesome details released about 2019 quadruple murder in Columbus-Body cam

Jackson was never tried for his alleged crimes, however, because in December 2019, he was found dead from an apparent suicide in his cell at the Muscogee County Jail.

News Leader 9′s Samantha Serbin is speaking with family members and will bring you more on this story at 5p/4c.

CONTINUED COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON

Gruesome details released about 2019 quadruple murder in Columbus

Police say suspect in quadruple murder confesses in interviews, pleads not guilty in court

EXCLUSIVE: Families of suspect and victims speak out after tragic quadruple murder in Columbus

Community reacts to slaying of mother, three children at Elizabeth Canty apartments

Family, friends speak out after quadruple murder at South Columbus apartments

POLICE: Suspect in gruesome quadruple homicide had a history of violence

Ga. mother, three children stabbed to death in gruesome quadruple homicide, suspect arrested

WATCH: Columbus police holding press conference on quadruple murder

Mother, three young children found stabbed to death at Columbus, Ga. apartments

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.