Report: Alabama among states in COVID-19 ‘red zone'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A White House report obtained by the Center for Public Integrity says Alabama and more than a dozen other states need to revert to stricter protective measures to combat COVID-19.
According to the report, Alabama has been placed in the coronavirus “red zone” for its growing number of cases and greater than 10 percent positivity rate.
“Disease trends are moving in the wrong direction with cases continuing to increase and record numbers of new cases occurring in urban, suburban and rural areas,” the report stated.
The report recommended several things, including a statewide mandate of face coverings being worn outside the home as well as the closure of bars and gyms in counties with a seven-day average test positivity of greater than 10 percent.
When asked about the report, Gov. Kay Ivey urged all Alabamians to help bring the numbers of cases down.
“If we all do our part, we can come off ‘places to watch lists’ – I challenge everyone to wear a mask over the next two weeks, and let’s see if we can’t get these numbers down,” Ivey said in a statement.
Ivey issued a statewide mandatory mask order this week. The order, which went into effect on Thursday, says citizens must wear a mask in public when interacting within six feet of people from a different household.
State Health Office Dr. Scott Harris also stressed the importance of the mask mandate when asked about the White House report.
“Obviously, we are concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases in Alabama, but we are hopeful the statewide order mandating face coverings will bring case levels down,” Harris said in a statement. “When combined with everyday preventive actions and social distancing in public settings, compliance by the public by wearing face coverings will slow the spread of this virus and our numbers will trend downward.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has seen its highest numbers of daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the last week. The percent of positive tests has increased to 16.6 percent as of July 11.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says most counties in Alabama are seeing a high rate of ongoing community transmission.
The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to advise the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others
- Avoid people who are sick
- Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible
- Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Monitor your health
After the mask order was announced on Wednesday, the governor met with Dr. Deborah Birx, a key member of the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Task Force.
Ivey’s office said the discussion included various state health individuals, members of the business and religious communities and other lawmakers.
“Dr. Birx emphasized very strongly that this is a critical time for the South to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and that the governor’s decision to issue a statewide mask order was “brilliant” and critical to keeping our businesses open and running safely,” said Ivey Press Secretary Gina Maiola.
