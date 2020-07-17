Sizzling July Heat on Tap for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Turning up the heat across the Southeast as we head into the weekend with a ridge of high pressure taking control of our weather pattern. Apart from a few isolated showers and storms during the heat of the day, most of us will stay on the dry side through Sunday. Temperatures will easily climb into the mid to upper 90s each day with plenty of steamy sunshine and some passing clouds. With the thick blanket of humidity across the Valley, heat index values will likely hit the triple digits for some during the afternoon hours.