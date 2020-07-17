State Superintendent Mackey to submit revised school plan

Ala. (WAFF) - It's been a few weeks since State Superintendent Eric Mackey released his fall plan for Alabama schools, but it's still not finalized.
At the Alabama Board of Education’s work session earlier this week, several state leaders expressed concerns that the board needed to enforce more statewide standards to address coronavirus as opposed to allowing individual school systems to develop their own plans.
As a result, Governor Ivey asked that Superintendent Mackey submit a revised plan by Friday, July 17.
However, board member Wayne Reynolds says not much will change with this revised plan, that it is simply the result of a constantly-evolving situation. He stands by the initial move to leave more power in the hands of the schools.
“It’s another case where we had a board meeting, we had presentations and conversations with the governor… and we’re just going to move forward and support our local school systems,” says Reynolds. “We believe in local control above all else of the schools. They know best.”
The board says it’s going to keep working with local schools and health departments as it continues to develop the best plan possible.
