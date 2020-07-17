WTVM Editorial 7-17-20: COVID-19: What we’ve learned

(WTVM) - Since about mid-March, we have had to learn how to live with the COVID-19 virus all around us.
Cases in most states are spiking now, which should heighten our awareness.
No one wants to come down with the virus, especially our older citizens who may have other health challenges or compromised conditions, making the virus especially dangerous.
Most of what we have learned about COVID-19 since March are the simple, common sense measures we can all take to lower our risks.
The best thing is that those measures are almost all easy to do, they make sense and they are basic healthy practices we ought to commit to with or without the virus.
- Washing our hands.
- Keeping our distance.
- Staying home if we’re sick.
- Keeping our home or workplace clean.
Of all the precautions, wearing masks might be the most challenging practice for some people, but again, wearing a mask is not hard to do for most people.
Obviously, people with breathing issues need to consult a doctor about wearing a mask. But for most of us, it’s just another simple, proactive practice we can do to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.
If someone you live with gets the virus, you’ll have to be much more careful.
Caregiving for a COVID-19 patient is more of a challenge as you provide help, prepare their food or make sure they take their medication.
But overall, there is really no excuse for most of us not to follow these very simple precautions.
State government should not have to mandate mask wearing or social distancing. We should all do what we can to help limit the spread and severity of the disease. Not because someone is telling us what to do.
We should take these precautions because it’s the right thing to do for ourselves and those we care about.
General Manager Holly Steuart brings an editorial a week to WTVM. If you would like to respond to an editorial, e-mail your response to hsteuart@wtvm.com or write to:
WTVM Editorial Committee
1909 Wynnton Road
Columbus, GA 31906
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.